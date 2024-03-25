St. Paul assault victim’s death ruled homicide

The death of a man who was assaulted in St. Paul over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

St. Paul Police announced the update on Monday after the medical examiner made the determination that 30-year-old Peter Nguyen died from an assault.

The department said officers on patrol found Nguyen unconscious on the sidewalk near Case Avenue and Arcade Street at around 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police are still asking for anyone with information about the assault of Nguyen to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

His death is the fifth homicide of the year in St. Paul.