Man dies after apparent assault in St. Paul

A man died at the hospital after possibly being assaulted overnight, St. Paul police said.

Officers on patrol noticed a man down on the sidewalk near the intersection of Case Avenue and Arcade Street around 1 a.m. Saturday and stopped to check on him.

Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing. They began CPR and St. Paul fire medics brought him to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators believe that the man may have been in an altercation and was possibly assaulted before officers found him. They also searched for possible witnesses or cameras that may have captured what happened.

Anyone with information on what occurred can call investigators at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and his cause of death.