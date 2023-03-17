St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off Friday in St. Paul

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway in St. Paul.

The parade route began at Rice Park and ended at CHS Field. This original route has been in place since the parade’s inception in 1967.

Even with extremely cold temperatures, thousands of people were expected to show up and enjoy the festivities.

Over 100 groups participated in the parade, including the Winter Carnival Royalty and Miss Shamrock.

A Hooley will take place at CHS Field after the parade, which is a giant Irish party with music and dancing. Tickets will cost $10 at the door.

If you plan on celebrating this weekend, make arrangements for transportation ahead of time. The Metro Transit and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will offer free rides from 6 p.m. until services end on Friday, March 17.