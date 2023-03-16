The 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS St. Patrick’s Day guide

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday and Minnesotans are gearing up for a full weekend of celebration.

The “feast day” falls on the 17th each year to commemorate the death date of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, in 461 C.E.

If you’re of Irish descent or just looking for a reason to get out, keep scrolling for KSTP’s compilation of Twin Cities events and more.

History

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the namesake of St. Patrick’s Day escaped after being trafficked to Ireland and eventually returned during the early 5th century to convert Irish people to Christianity.

However, as Britannica points out, St. Patrick’s Day traditions outside of Ireland have often lost that religious focal point.

“It was emigrants, particularly to the United States, who transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a largely secular holiday of revelry and celebration of things Irish. Cities with large numbers of Irish immigrants, who often wielded political power, staged the most extensive celebrations, which included elaborate parades … Although some of these practices eventually were adopted by the Irish themselves, they did so largely for the benefit of tourists.” “St. Patrick’s Day,” Encyclopaedia Britannica

To learn more about Irish immigration to the U.S., visit these resources from the Library of Congress and the Independence Hall Association in Philadelphia.

Twin Cities events

Many local Irish-themed establishments, as well as non-Irish bars and restaurants, have announced St. Patrick’s Day deals for alcoholic beverages. In addition, people can attend the parades and activities listed below.

See an event we missed that you’d like to share with neighbors? Tell us about it here.

(KSTP Graphics)

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18

Sunday, March 19

St. Paul — An Irish Day of Dance at the Landmark Center

Multi-day events

Minneapolis — Public soft opening for Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative’s new location

Minneapolis — Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

Minneapolis — St. Patrick’s Day pub and bar crawls

Rideshare, responsible celebration and substance-free celebration

If you plan to celebrate using alcohol or legal marijuana products over the holiday weekend, make sure to plan your transportation ahead of time.

People in the St. Paul metro area have the opportunity for rideshare reimbursement this weekend through one law firm’s sober rides campaign. Head to the Arechigo & Stokka website to find out how to qualify for a free ride.

Miller Lite is also sponsoring free rides in the metro. From 6 p.m. until services end on Friday, March 17, people can ride for free with Metro Transit and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority.

Click these links to brush up on Minnesota and Wisconsin impaired driving laws.

If you’d like resources to help you celebrate the holiday substance-free, visit the American Addiction Centers.

Weather resources

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has you covered with the latest updates. Visit the following links for more weather and traffic information.