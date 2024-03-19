St. Louis Park Public Schools selects new superintendent

A new superintendent has been selected for St. Louis Park Public Schools.

The school board announced on Monday that Dr. Carla Hines will be the next superintendent, pending contract negotiations.

“After an extensive search, we’re thrilled to announce Dr. Hines as our top choice for the next superintendent of St. Louis Park Public Schools,” said Board Chair Colin Cox. “While both finalists posed unique strengths, Dr. Hines’ experience and values aligned powerfully with the district’s mission and core values. Her educational leadership, dedication to student academic success, and vision for racial equity transformation is impressive and I’m confident she’ll lead our district with integrity and passion, advancing our strategic plan.”

Hines is currently the associate superintendent at Eden Prairie Schools.

As previously reported, the search was narrowed down earlier this month to Hines and Teri Staloch, former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.

The school board is set to approve the contract at a March 26 meeting, with her tenure expected to begin no later than July 1.