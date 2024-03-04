St. Louis Park Public Schools selects 2 finalists for superintendent

The St. Louis Park Public Schools Board has narrowed the field of superintendent candidates to two finalists.

Those finalists are Associate Superintendent of Eden Prairie Schools Carlondrea Hines and former Superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Teri Staloch, who is currently an administrative licensure coordinator at the University of Minnesota and an educational consultant with SitelogIQ and PartnerED.

“All of the semi-finalists were impressive, and the school board sincerely appreciates their interest and participation in our search process,” Board of Education Chair Colin Cox said. “We are excited to advance two exceptional candidates whose experience and leadership journeys align closely with SLP’s mission and core values. We eagerly anticipate the community’s feedback at upcoming engagement opportunities as the school board approaches the final phase of our superintendent search.”

Officials say finalist interviews will begin at 3:30 p.m. on March 13 at Central Community Center (6300 Walker Street) in Room 21. The final candidate will be announced that evening and the meeting will be livestreamed with overflow space available.

CLICK HERE to submit an online community feedback form.

CLICK HERE to view a candidate community forum that was streamed over the weekend.

Real-time updates can be viewed here.