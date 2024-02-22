St. Louis Park Public Schools nearing end of superintendent search

St. Louis Park Public Schools has narrowed its search for a superintendent down to four finalists.

The St. Louis Park Public Schools School Board has selected the following people as semi-finalists for the position:

Dr. Willie Barney, Instructional Leadership Director (Associate Superintendent), Davenport Community School District, IA

Dr. Carlondrea Hines, Associate Superintendent, Eden Prairie Schools, MN

Dr. Jenna Mitchler, Assistant Superintendent, Bloomington Public Schools, MN

Dr. Teri Staloch, former Superintendent, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, currently Administrative Licensure Coordinator at the U of M and educational consultant with SitelogIQ and PartnerED, MN

Interviews for the finalists are scheduled for Feb. 28 at 6:15 p.m. and will continue at 2:15 p.m. on March 1.

All interviews will be held at Central Community Center at 6300 Walker Street and are open to the public. Finalists will be announced on the evening of March 1, a spokesperson for SLPPS said.

“The selection of these semi-finalists marks an important milestone in our superintendent search process,” said Board Chair Colin Cox. “We are confident that each candidate brings unique strengths and perspectives that align with the SLP mission and core values, and we look forward to engaging with them further during the interview phase.”

On March 2, community members are invited to the Central Community Center to provide feedback and ask questions. Finalist interviews are set to happen on March 13.

Click HERE to learn more information and get updates about the superintendent search.