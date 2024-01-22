St. Louis Park High School resumes classes Monday after fights canceled school on Friday

St. Louis Park High School resumes classes Monday after fight cancels school on Friday

Students at St. Louis Park High School are resuming class Monday morning after two fights closed the campus on Friday.

The school district said there will be more police both inside and outside of the high school as students return to class. There will also be more school administrators will also be on campus to help make sure things are peaceful.

These measures are in response to two fights that broke out on Thursday.

Lunch will also be a closed campus Monday, so students will need to plan accordingly.

The district said in an email that two adult women involved in the fights, who were not employees, were arrested and have since been banned from school property.

“Definitely crazy,” said St. Louis Park graduate Frankie Robello. “I’ve never seen a fight that big before at St Louis Park. There’s always kind of been fights here. Definitely last year there were some. I’m surprised to hear about school closing the next day for sure.”

The district said it is investigating the two fights and they are asking anyone with video of the incidents to come forward to help officials determine what happened and why.