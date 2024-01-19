St. Louis Park High School to close Friday after 2 fights

St. Louis Park High School will not hold class on Friday after two fights broke out at the school on Thursday.

According to a post on the school’s website, a fight involving two groups of students erupted at the end of the school day. Later, adults who did not work at the school but knew about the earlier fight got involved in another altercation.

St. Louis Park staff and police intervened to break up the later fight, and two adults were arrested, the school said.

Some students and staff suffered scrapes and bruises, but no major injuries were reported. It’s unclear whether any weapons were involved.

“We are actively gathering information and working closely with law enforcement to understand the full scope of these incidents, including whether or not the incidents were racially motivated,” the school said.

St. Louis Park High School will be closed Friday for classes and activities — including the girl’s basketball game and sports practices — while staff investigate what happened. All other schools in the district will hold classes as usual.

The school said it will have counselors on hand for students and will have “additional layers of safety” come next week.