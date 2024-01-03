St. Louis Park bakery gets help in effort to reopen its doors

A nationally known entrepreneur has stepped in to help a local bakery as part of an effort to reopen.

As previously reported last week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Muddy Paws Cheesecake announced it has closed its doors, but has also started a fundraiser in hopes of reopening later this month. The owners pointed to a number of recent business challenges throughout the past five years, including a break-in, a car driving into their building, the pandemic and the rising costs of goods to the closure.

Lemonis is the host of CNBC’s “The Profit,” a show centered around helping small businesses, and has offered to buy $40,000 worth of cakes to help the business out.

Can you still make $40,000 worth of pies for me… if so start picking the winners

Make sure you charge me full retail… we need the margin. You will post the number of winners, and fill them , we need customer reviews. Then we can go to step two

Deal? (Please see the earlier… https://t.co/fqRYLukkZl — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 30, 2023

Muddy Paws Cheesecake owners say they still need $240,000 to be able to reopen on Jan. 20. The business is accepting money by a variety of ways, including Venmo, PayPal, check, and in-person at the bakery, located at 5115 Excelsior Blvd. CLICK HERE to learn more about donation options.

On top of serving sweets, Muddy Paws — which has been around for three decades — has also donated to local food shelves and animal rescues.