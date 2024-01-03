St. Louis Park bakery gets help in effort to reopen its doors
A nationally known entrepreneur has stepped in to help a local bakery as part of an effort to reopen.
As previously reported last week by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Muddy Paws Cheesecake announced it has closed its doors, but has also started a fundraiser in hopes of reopening later this month. The owners pointed to a number of recent business challenges throughout the past five years, including a break-in, a car driving into their building, the pandemic and the rising costs of goods to the closure.
Lemonis is the host of CNBC’s “The Profit,” a show centered around helping small businesses, and has offered to buy $40,000 worth of cakes to help the business out.
Muddy Paws Cheesecake owners say they still need $240,000 to be able to reopen on Jan. 20. The business is accepting money by a variety of ways, including Venmo, PayPal, check, and in-person at the bakery, located at 5115 Excelsior Blvd. CLICK HERE to learn more about donation options.
On top of serving sweets, Muddy Paws — which has been around for three decades — has also donated to local food shelves and animal rescues.