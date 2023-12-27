St. Louis Park business hopes community will give back so it can keep its doors open

A local cheesecake shop that has given back to the community through fundraisers is raising money online in hopes of reopening its store in St. Louis Park.

A long-time local cheesecake shop is raising money online in hopes of reopening its St. Louis Park store.

Muddy Paws Cheesecake says it will be closed starting Wednesday, unless they reach their fundraising goal by January 19th. The business says on its website that is currently not taking orders.

The owners point to a number of recent business challenges throughout the past five years, including a break-in, a car driving into their building, the pandemic and the rising costs of goods to the closure.

On top of serving sweets, Muddy Paws has also donated to local food shelves and animal rescues.

The business has been around for 30 years.

The business is accepting money by a variety of ways, including Venmo, PayPal, check, and in-person at the bakery, located at 5115 Excelsior Blvd. CLICK HERE to learn more about donation options.

There are also two events happening in January to help with donations. According to the business’ website, anyone who donates at least $250 will get a permanent place on a lobby wall, and a custom wall decal will be given to a person or company that donates at least $1,000.