St. Louis Park asks residents to report potholes

Public officials in St. Louis Park are asking residents to report potholes to the local agency responsible for maintaining the road.

St. Louis Park officials shared contact information for city, county and state agencies responsible for pothole maintenance, depending on where the pothole is located.

Potholes inside St. Louis Park city limits should be reported to the St. Louis Park Public Works Department at 952-942-2562 or submitted online at www.mystlouispark.org.

County roads in St. Louis Park, such as Excelsior Boulevard/County Road 3 and Minnetonka Boulevard/County Road 5, are maintained by Hennepin County. Potholes can be reported to the county by calling at 651-596-0299 or by submitting information online.

Potholes on state highways and interstates can be reported by calling 651-366-5165 or by submitting information online.

Anyone who calls to report potholes should be precise when sharing the location by listing the closest intersection or nearby address.