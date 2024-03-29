St. Cloud police say teen fabricated abduction report

A week after St. Cloud Police announced an investigation into a sexual assault and abduction report, the department says some of the information was fabricated.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl told officers that she’d been forced into a vehicle by two males and sexually assaulted.

After looking into it further, the department said Friday, “investigators determined the original reporter in this incident was not forthcoming with the factual details of this incident,” adding that the teen and alleged perpetrators knew each other.

Police say they’re still looking into the incident to determine if any crime actually occurred.

No other information is being released at this time.