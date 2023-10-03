St. Cloud man to serve probation for fentanyl sale that killed woman

A St. Cloud man learned his future in Hennepin County Court on Tuesday morning.

Jacob William Crosby, 40, will serve two years of probation.

He was also sentenced to serve 11 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, but had credit for 11 days already served.

Crosby was initially charged with one count of third-degree drug sale, which he pleaded guilty to in July in exchange for a two-year stay of imposition.

As previously reported, on April 2, 2022, officers with the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) were called to a Super 8 motel in response to a woman who was found dead, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they found the woman dead in a room with 7.88 grams of fentanyl in a blue cap and 2.27 grams of fentanyl with packaging.

After searching an iPad and a phone that was in the room, officials determined that Crosby had sold and delivered the drugs to the victim. Texts on the phone discussed the cost of drugs and where they were to be delivered, the complaint stated.

Surveillance video from the motel shows Crosby arrive and leave. A medical examiner later said the cause of the death of the victim was acute fentanyl toxicity.