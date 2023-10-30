Ski resorts get head start on snowfall

As temperatures start to drop, ski resorts are getting a head start on snowfall.

Wild Mountain Ski Area announced its opening Monday at 1 p.m. for the 2023-2024 ski season. Regular hours will be from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. going forward.

Footage of Wild Mountain snow machines in action can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, Trollhaugen Ski Resort in western Wisconsin shared photos of their snowmaking machines in action early in the morning to prepare for the upcoming ski and snowboard season.

An official start to their season has not yet been set. Trollhaugen says they’ll post times and dates on their social media accounts.

Photos of Trollhaugen snow machines preparing for the season can be viewed below.

Photos courtesy of TrollHaugen Photos courtesy of TrollHaugen Photos courtesy of TrollHaugen

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Buck Hill typically opens around Thanksgiving. This year, the ski resort will have a new chairlift on the main slope, as well as bigger and better snow-making machines lined up along the run.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority predicts around 1-2″ of snow will fall Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Snow is expected to start falling sometime after 8 p.m. before tapering off around midnight. A second round should move in around 2 a.m. Tuesday and end a few hours later around 6 a.m. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-20s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.