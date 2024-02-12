Skates worn by Usher in Super Bowl halftime show made by Minnesota company

The biggest performance of the year featured a Minnesota connection.

Usher’s 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night included several special guests, costume changes and even a rolling performance, and the skates he used for that part of the show were made right here in Minnesota.

Riedell Skates was founded back in 1945 in Red Wing and still makes its products in its factory there.

The company teamed up with Usher to make the Flipper’s Quadz skates that he and several backup dancers sported during the show. The business teased its role in the performance beforehand and then posted, “We did that,” on its social media platforms afterward.

If you’re hoping to get yourself a pair, they are on sale online for $1,450.

It’s not the only high-profile event Riedell has made products for as the company is also an official supplier for U.S. Figure Skating.