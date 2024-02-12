Usher announces show in Minneapolis after Super Bowl performance

A day after performing the halftime show of the Super Bowl, Usher has added a Minneapolis show to his North American tour.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner is now set to perform at Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday, with a special presale period for Citi cardmembers starting on Tuesday.

The “Yeah!” and “My Boo” singer performed several of his biggest hits during Sunday’s Super Bowl performance, including “Caught Up,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love in the Club,” while being joined by several special guests like H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris. His performance also had a Minnesota connection.

He’s currently on his “Usher: Past Present Future” tour that features 51 stops and is scheduled to wrap up in Houston on Nov. 27. He also released his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” on Feb. 9.