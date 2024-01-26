Sheriff urges caution after 2 fall through ice on Meeker County lake

With the recent warm weather and even higher temperatures in the forecast, authorities are again urging caution to anyone who goes on ice.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze issued a reminder after two people fell through the ice on Lake Jennie, located about seven miles north of Hutchinson, on Thursday.

According to Cruze, a caller reported two ATVs and two people had fallen through the ice around 6:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded and learned two separate groups had been ice fishing when the two anglers — a 64-year-old from Hutchinson and an 18-year-old from Dassel — broke through. Fortunately, both made it back to the landing safely and weren’t hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

Squads did use an airboat to retrieve a juvenile who was stranded on the lake due to fog, Cruze added.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority forecasts temps to reach the 40s pretty much every day over the next week, with a chance of 50s on some days. That has even led some cities to close their warming houses and ice rinks.

Cruze urged anyone venturing out onto ice to use caution and exercise due diligence.