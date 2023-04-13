St. Paul to close Water Street in anticipation of flooding

The city of St. Paul is planning to close a roadway Friday afternoon in anticipation of flooding.

The city says it will temporarily close Water Street/Lilydale Road between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard starting at 2 p.m. because of rising water levels on the Mississippi River.

The road is along the south side of the river in St. Paul and will be closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic, officials say.

Several other parkland areas, trails and other facilities in St. Paul have also already closed, including:

Chestnut Plaza

City House

Crosby Farm Regional Park

Desnoyer Trail

Fish Hatchery Trail

Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Kelly’s Landing

Lamberts Landing

Lilydale Regional Park

Raspberry Island

Robert Piram Trail

Upper Landing

Victoria Park

Watergate Marina

The city asks residents to check for closures online before going to any parks or trails, and to follow all signage posted in those areas.

Officials say the closure of Water Street and other areas will remain in place until water levels have receded and conditions are safe for public use.