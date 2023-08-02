Shakopee man sentenced to 5 years for murder charge stemming from drug sale

A Shakopee man was sentenced to five years in prison in St. Cloud for selling drugs to someone who later fatally overdosed. He has credit for 300 days already served.

Jordan Ronald Ellingson, 36, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in May. As previously reported, in exchange for his guilty plea he was expected to get a five-year sentence.

RELATED: Shakopee man takes deal, pleads guilty to murder charge stemming from drug sale

Authorities responded to a home in Scott County on a report of an unresponsive man on Dec. 12, 2020. The victim later died at the hospital, and his cause of death was found to be cardiopulmonary arrest due to a mixture of methamphetamines and multiple opioids.

RELATED: Shakopee man charged in 2020 drug-related death

Officers noticed a black, wax-like substance resembling heroin and a used needle at the scene. The victim’s mother confirmed that the victim had struggled with substance abuse and said that if he got drugs, it would be from someone named Jordan.

Police found a conversation on the victim’s phone between him and Ellingson detailing the sale of methamphetamines and opioids two days prior.

In a search of Ellingson’s home, police found methamphetamines, heroin paraphernalia and hypodermic needles, according to court documents. Police also searched his phone and found the text chain that was also on the victim’s phone, as well as several conversations with others about drug sales.