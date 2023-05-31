Shakopee man takes deal, pleads guilty to murder charge stemming from drug sale

Court records show a Shakopee man pleaded guilty in Scott County Court on Wednesday to one count of third-degree murder in connection with a 2020 drug sale.

Jordan Ronald Ellingson, 35, entered a guilty plea for the charge in exchange for 60 months (five years) in prison, according to court records, as well as the dismissal of one count of disorderly conduct-brawling in a separate case. That plea still needs to be approved by a judge during a sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 8.

RELATED: Shakopee man charged in 2020 drug-related death

Court records say on Dec. 12, 2020, law enforcement from Scott County was called to a home in Helena Township on a report of an unresponsive man. When officials arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who eventually died at the hospital.

While on the scene, law enforcement said they noticed a black, wax-like substance resembling heroin and a used needle in the sink. The victim’s mother confirmed the victim had struggled with substance abuse but had been doing better.

Court records show the mother told law enforcement that if her son got drugs, it would be from someone named “Jordan.” A review of the victim’s phone found a conversation between him and Ellingson detailing the sale of both methamphetamine and opioids on Dec. 10.

Police then searched Ellingson’s home in February and found meth, heroin paraphernalia and hypodermic needles, the complaint states. The following week, investigators searched Ellingson’s phone and found the same text chain that was on the victim’s phone, as well as several conversations with others that appeared to be about drug sales.