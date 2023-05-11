Shakopee man found guilty of murder in 2021 beheading

A Shakopee man was found guilty of murder in Scott County District Court on Thursday.

Alexia Saborit, 44, was found guilty of one count of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the beheading of America Thayer in 2021.

In July of 2021, the Shakopee Police Department responded to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street on a report that a man was seen pushing a headless body out of a vehicle at the intersection.

When officers arrived at the intersection, they found the body of America Mafalda Thayer, 55, of Shakopee, lying next to a vehicle with her head lying nearby.

Thayer was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle was found to have been registered in her name, according to court records.

RELATED: ME confirms America Thayer decapitated in Shakopee homicide

Some officers at the scene knew Thayer and knew her to be in a relationship with a man, identified as Saborit, who matched the suspect description provided by witnesses. Officers searched the area for the Saborit and for evidence.

Near the scene, officers found an empty sheath that appeared to be for a machete-style knife, according to court documents. Additionally, inside a recycling bin in a nearby alley, officers found a white shirt, white shoes — both with what appeared to be a “blood-like substance” on them — and a knife.

Officers obtained cellphone video from a witness and confirmed the clothing found matched the clothing worn by the Saborit.

While searching, officers found Saborit walking near Highway 101.

RELATED: Man charged with murder after woman found beheaded in Shakopee

Saborit is due in court for a review hearing on June 1 at 1 p.m.