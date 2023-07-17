Sex offender sentenced for assaulting counselor with fan motor

A Minnesota sex offender has been sentenced to prison for assaulting a security counselor at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) facility in Moose Lake this spring.

Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones, 29, was sentenced Monday to more than 18 years (220 months) in prison. He pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder as part of a plea deal back in May.

Earlier in May, court documents state that Aron-Jones, a client at the Moose Lake sex offender facility, swung a fan motor in a pillowcase at a counselor, hitting the counselor in the back of the head. Aron-Jones then continued to hit and stomp on the counselor until other staff members rushed in to stop him.

At one point, Aron-Jones yelled, “I was going to kill that motherf—er,” according to court documents.

The counselor was hospitalized with a cut around his right eye and bleeding in his brain.

Court records show Aron-Jones has a history of threatening and assaulting staff at MSOP and has multiple felony convictions for past incidents. He was committed as a “sexually dangerous person” in 2015.