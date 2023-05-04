Charges: Client at MSOP bludgeoned staff member with fan motor

A client at the Moose Lake Sexual Offender Program is facing multiple charges after he allegedly beat a counselor with a fan motor this week.

According to documents filed in Carlton County, Nicolas Ladell Aron-Jones, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree assault against a secure treatment facility employee.

A criminal complaint alleges the security counselor was doing a sweep of a unit when Aron-Jones swung a fan motor in a pillowcase at his head, knocking him to the ground. Aron-Jones continued to swing the fan motor at him, striking him eight more times before stomping on his head.

The attack came to a stop when other staff intervened, pushing Aron-Jones away and spraying him with a chemical irritant. According to the complaint, Aron-Jones retreated to his room, closed the door and yelled threats as staff gave the victim medical aid.

At one point, Aron-Jones allegedly yelled, “I was going to kill that motherf—er.”

The 53-year-old staff member had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment. He suffered a laceration around his right eye and bleeding in his brain.

During a hearing Wednesday, Carlton County Judge Rebekka Stumme set Aron-Jones’ bail at $500,000. He remains in custody, and his next hearing is set for May 15.

Court records show Aron-Jones has a history of making threats and assaulting staff at the Moose Lake Sexual Offender Program, and he has multiple felony convictions for past incidents.