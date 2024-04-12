Severe Weather Awareness Week: Extreme heat

Severe weather is possible during any month in Minnesota, but April marks the traditional start to severe weather season in the upper Midwest.

On Friday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Chris Reece is focusing on extreme heat.

The gorgeous spring temperatures are here now but it won’t be long before pools are packed as Minnesotans try to beat the heat.

Extreme heat is the deadliest weather event in the country each year and while it’s more of a threat in some other states, Minnesota’s summers can get extreme at times.

“Each summer, we have a stretch of high humidity, high heat or extreme heat type of scenarios,” said Bryan Gorman, the interim director of emergency management for Minneapolis.

Exposure to extreme heat can make people more susceptible to illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which is why it’s important to take precautions when temperatures rise.

“We always encourage people to find air conditioning if you can,” Gorman said, adding that it’s also important to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest stretches.

Also, it’s important to keep those who are vulnerable in mind during extreme heat — children, pets and the elderly are particularly susceptible and should never be left in a vehicle on a hot day, as temps in cars can rise in just minutes in even 80-degree weather.

