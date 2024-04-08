Severe Weather Awareness Week: Alerts and warnings

Severe weather is possible during any month in Minnesota, but April marks the traditional start to severe weather season in the upper Midwest.

That’s why Monday marks the beginning of Severe Weather Awareness Week, with the goal being to help people know what to do as severe weather season approaches.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Chris Reece will be covering different aspects all week, with the first day focusing on warnings and alerts.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings are issued at the National Weather Service, but beyond issuing the warning, a lot of work goes into making sure you receive it.

“One of the most important things is to have at least two different ways of getting warnings. So we will do as much education as we possibly can to relay what those sources are so that people can hear the warning,” said Todd Krause, a warning coordination meteorologist with NWS Twin Cities.

One of those ways is on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS or any local TV station.

Beyond the screen, alerts come to your phone through weather apps or wireless emergency alerts. The biggest fail-safe option is a NOAA weather radio.

These will alert you even when the power is out, phone signals are down or at night while you’re asleep.

“Make a plan, be ready, all sorts of things that you think about ahead of time, so when the storms come along, power is out, or whatever, you are prepared,” Krause said.

As this week continues, check in as a family and talk through ways everyone can stay weather-aware and safe.