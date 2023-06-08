Services set for Golden Valley police sergeant who died of cancer

Funeral services have now been set for a Golden Valley police officer who died last weekend after a battle with cancer.

The Golden Valley Police Department says Sgt. Terry Sleavin died Saturday.

A public visitation for him will be held Tuesday, June 13, from noon to 1 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Golden Valley, the department says. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with a family and law enforcement reception immediately afterward.

“Sergeant Sleavin inspired us all with his unwavering positive spirit and selfless dedication to his work and family,” Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said in a statement. “The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA) is helping to facilitate honors recognizing his 30 years of service and showing appreciation to his family for their dedication to his work.”

Sleavin leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, who is also a sergeant with the department, and their kids.

His family is asking that all flowers and cards are set to Gearty Delmore Funeral Chapels in Robbinsdale.