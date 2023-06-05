Golden Valley police sergeant dies of cancer

The Golden Valley Police Department is mourning one of its officers who died over the weekend following a bout with cancer.

Sgt. Terry Sleavin passed away on Saturday, according to Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green.

The department says Sleavin was surrounded by his wife, Jennifer, who is a sergeant with the department, as well as their children and family friends.

“As our agency grieves, please keep his family in your prayers,” the department said.

Sleavin served with the Golden Valley Police Department for almost 30 years.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the near future.