Semi truck driver killed after being pinned by his own vehicle

A truck driver performing maintenance on his vehicle was killed Friday after he was pinned by his semi-truck.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 51-year-old truck driver Smith Jay Patrick had stopped his semi-truck Friday night along Interstate 494 near Inver Grove Heights.

The State Patrol said the driver was attempting to perform maintenance on the truck when, around 9:43 p.m., the vehicle pinned him while he was working.

Patrick was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.