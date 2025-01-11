Security guard shot during confrontation inside Minneapolis store

A security guard was shot inside a Minneapolis store Friday following a confrontation with another man.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. inside an Aldi store at 1311 Franklin Avenue East.

There, according to police, a security guard at the store confronted a man inside, which began to escalate, leading to the security guard attempting to use mace.

The man he confronted then fired several shots, striking the security guard before he ran out of the store.

At this time, he has not been arrested, according to Minneapolis Police.

The security guard was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.