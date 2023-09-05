Sections of Highway 169 to close in New Hope, Plymouth overnight this week

Parts of Highway 169 will close overnight this week so crews can begin work for the County Road 9 bridge that crosses the highway.

MnDOT said the closures will last from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day, starting on Tuesday and ending Saturday morning.

The overnight closings will begin in the southbound lanes between I-94 and 36th Avenue and are expected to be finished by Thursday morning.

Starting Thursday night, the northbound lanes of Highway 169 will have overnight closures between I-394 and 49th Avenue until Saturday morning.

Drivers should use I-94, I-494 and I-394 as detour routes.

MnDOT is advising people to slow down in work zones and use caution where crews are present.

More information on this project can be found here.

Real-time updates on road closures and other travel information can be found here.

RELATED: Parts of Highway 169 in New Hope, Plymouth to close overnight Monday through Friday this week