Parts of Highway 169 in New Hope, Plymouth to close overnight Monday through Friday this week

Construction crews will begin overnight work this week that will close sections of Highway 169 in New Hope and Plymouth from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 25.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers will be setting beams for County Road 9 bridge that crosses Highway 169.

MnDOT says the work is scheduled to close Highway 169 between I-94 and 36th Avenue Monday at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Crews will also close the southbound lanes of Highway 169 in the same area Tuesday at 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The final phase will see the northbound lanes of the highway closed between I-394 and 49th Avenue. This will happen from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 through 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, and again from 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

OVERNIGHT CLOSURE- Hwy 169 SB will close from I-94 to 36th Ave. from 10 tonight to 5 tomorrow morning. Crews are setting beams for the Co Rd. 9 Bridge. Use I-94, 494 and 394 as an alternate route. #MNtraffic @KSTP pic.twitter.com/uX3zSJO3cp — KSTP Traffic (@kstptraffic) August 21, 2023

Drivers can use I-94, I-494 and I-394 as detour routes during these overnight closures.

Weather and other events could change the scheduled construction times. Click here for the most updated travel information. More information on the project can be found here.