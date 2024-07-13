Section of Minneapolis light rail lines replaced by buses this weekend

Metro Transit light rail riders will need to get on a bus this weekend if they are commuting between Target Field and Stadium Village stations.

The replacement buses started Friday morning for the Green Line and at 7 p.m. for the Blue Line and will last until 3 a.m. on Monday.

The closure impacts both lines in downtown Minneapolis from the start of the line at Target Field to U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Blue Line closure ends and people can get back on the train to ride the rest of the line.

The Green Line closure lasts for three additional stops beyond U.S. Bank Stadium — until Stadium Village station by the University of Minnesota.

Replacement buses for both lines will say “Green Line Replacement Bus” on the bus signage.

Metro Transit says that replacement bus timing can vary and people should plan extra time for their trip.