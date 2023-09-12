Section of Highway 19 to temporarily close for erosion repairs

A portion of Highway 19 is set to be temporarily closed in order for crews to make repairs after springtime flooding caused erosion.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the highway will be closed from east of Henderson to Highway 169 starting Sept. 25.

If the weather cooperates, traffic is expected to be detoured until late October, MnDOT officials say. Drivers can take Highway 169 or Highway 93 until the work is complete.

People driving to Ney Nature Center can get there from Highway 169 to Highway 19.

Updates on the project can be found on MnDOT’s X (formally known as Twitter) and Facebook, or through the Highway 93 Henderson webpage.

For current traffic conditions, visit MnDOT’s 511 page. Keep up with traffic delays and road closures on KSTP’s Traffic News page.