Second teen dies after Memorial Day crash in Barron County

Another teenager has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash involving 14 people in western Wisconsin on Memorial Day.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a 14-year-old from Elmwood died from his injuries on Friday.

He was a passenger in a car that collided with a van at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road A, north of Ridgeland, Wisconsin, on May 29.

That day, the sheriff’s office said a 54-year-old man in the van — which was carrying 10 people — and a 13-year-old boy who was in the car had died. Additionally, the driver of the van and two 17-year-olds in the car were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition.

Authorities haven’t provided any other updates on the conditions of the other victims.

Additionally, a deputy was treated and released from a hospital for inhaling smoke from the burning van while she helped the victims.