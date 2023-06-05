Second teen dies after Memorial Day crash in Barron County
Another teenager has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash involving 14 people in western Wisconsin on Memorial Day.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a 14-year-old from Elmwood died from his injuries on Friday.
He was a passenger in a car that collided with a van at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road A, north of Ridgeland, Wisconsin, on May 29.
RELATED: Man and teen dead, 12 others hurt after Barron County crash
That day, the sheriff’s office said a 54-year-old man in the van — which was carrying 10 people — and a 13-year-old boy who was in the car had died. Additionally, the driver of the van and two 17-year-olds in the car were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition.
Authorities haven’t provided any other updates on the conditions of the other victims.
Additionally, a deputy was treated and released from a hospital for inhaling smoke from the burning van while she helped the victims.