Man and teen dead, 12 others hurt after Barron County crash

A crash in western Wisconsin Monday night killed two people — including a teenager — and injured 12 others, some seriously.

It happened in Barron County, north of Ridgeland, at around 5:50 p.m.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says initial information indicates a van carrying 10 people was headed north on Highway 25 when it was hit by a car that was westbound on County Road A.

A 13-year-old boy in the car and a 54-year-old man in the van died from their injuries, the sheriff’s department says. Additionally, the 54-year-old man who was driving the van and two 17-year-olds in the car were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition.

The other person in the car and the rest of the passengers in the van were taken to hospitals with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

The sheriff’s office also noted that a deputy was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation because the van caught fire after the crash.

Highway 25 was closed for four hours as crews worked at the scene. However, it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.