Second child dies after Kandiyohi County UTV crash

A second child has succumbed to his injuries after a UTV crash at the start of the month.

11-year-old Harrison Jeffery Dahl died on Jan. 16, less than a week after his brother, 15-year-old William John Dahl, died, according to a Caring Bridge webpage for the New London family.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said on Jan. 7 at 3:50 p.m., a Chevy Silverado was going east on Highway 9 and a Polaris Ranger was going south on 95th Street Northwest in Norway Lake Township when they collided in the intersection.

10-year-old Drew Wayne Dahl was also seriously injured in the crash. However, on Jan. 12, the Caring Bridge page said that Drew was discharged, is walking and eating normally, and was even able to Zoom with classmates.

According to the incident report, the driver of the truck – identified as a 40-year-old Sunburg man – wasn’t injured.