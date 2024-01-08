2 children seriously injured in Kandiyohi County crash

Two children were seriously injured, with another being brought to the hospital, in a truck and UTV crash in Kandiyohi County on Sunday, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

In Norway Lake Township around 3:50 p.m., a Chevy Silverado was going east on Highway 9 and a Polaris Ranger was going south on 95th Street Northwest when they collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Ranger, a 15-year-old male, was brought to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with unknown injuries at this time. The two passengers of the Ranger, a 10 and 11-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries and were brought to Children’s as well.

According to the incident report, the driver of the truck sustained no injuries.

The road conditions were snowy/icy at the time of the crash.