Search ongoing for missing Winona man in Yellowstone

The search for a missing Winona man in Yellowstone National Park is still ongoing, and searchers have ramped up efforts.

22-year-old Austin King was last heard from on Tuesday, Sept. 17, when he called friends and family to describe rain, fog, sleet, hail, and windy conditions on Eagle Peak.

Searchers are now looking for King by foot and air in the vicinity of Eagle Peak in the park’s southeast corner.

Since Sept. 21, 85 people, two helicopters, a search dog team, and an uncrewed aircraft have searched the area, which officials say is expansive and hazardous.

A map of the area search teams have covered can be found below.

Search crews report accumulations of snow and ice in addition to six-foot drifts on Eagle Peak.

King is 6′ and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants.

Grand Teton National Park, Park County, Wyoming, and Teton County, Wyoming, are assisting Yellowstone National Park in the search.

King is from Winona but had been working as a concession employee in Yellowstone.

A fundraiser has been set up by King’s family to help in the effort to find him.