Search ongoing for Forest Lake teen missing over a month

Law enforcement officials are still searching for a 14-year-old who was last seen more than a month ago.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Wednesday that Forest Lake police have recently gotten pictures of a black cat that Desiray Kappes is traveling with.

The BCA says Kappes may use a backpack pet carrier when she’s walking.

According to authorities, Kappes was seen leaving her home on a bicycle on the morning of May 19. It’s unclear where she was headed.

The BCA is still asking for the public’s help in finding her.

She’s described as being 5-foot-6, around 125 pounds with black or brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or may have seen her is asked to call police at 651-439-9381 or 911.