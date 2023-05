The Forest Lake Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Desiray Kappes.

Kappes was last seen leaving her home on a bike on Friday, around 8:30 a.m. Authorities don’t know where she was headed.

Kappes is 5’6″, and has black/brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have seen Kappes or know any information, please call 911 or the Forest Lake Police Department at 651-439-9381.