Search for new superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools suspended

Less than a month after announcing the six semifinalists for the superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools, the school board says it has decided to suspend its search for the district’s new leader.

As reported last month by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, interviews for the six semifinalists were held Saturday at 8 a.m., and they lasted until 3:45 p.m.

According to an announcement made by the district on Sunday, board members then determined the data they had didn’t produce “a majority agreement to move forward for the second round of interviews.”

Sunday’s announcement said there were “lengthy deliberations” and the use of a rubric to evaluate the candidates, but the board ultimately voted 5-2 to suspend their search.

The School Board is expected to discuss its next steps on the search process during its April 15 work session.

Board members say they appreciate all of the candidates who participated in the search process.

The semifinalists were narrowed from a pool of 14 applicants.