Robbinsdale school district narrows search for superintendent

Robbinsdale Area Schools has narrowed down its search for a new superintendent to six semifinalists.

The semifinalists were chosen from a pool of 14 applicants who were picked based on guidelines set by the school board and Robbinsdale stakeholders.

The remaining candidates are:

Patrick Duffy, the director of teaching, learning, and leadership at St. Louis Park Public Schools;

Elizabeth Keenan, the former superintendent for the Special School District of St. Louis County, Mo.;

Timothy McCray, the deputy superintendent for Madison Metropolitan School District in Wis.;

George Nolan, the elementary principal of Hopkins Public Schools;

Bondo Nyembwe, the executive director of Columbia Heights Public Schools;

Noel Schmidt, the superintendent of Rock Ridge Public Schools.

Interviews for the semifinalists are set to happen on April 6 at 8 a.m. in the Education Service Center in New Hope. A spokesperson for Robbinsdale Area Schools said the interviews will be open to the public and not livestreamed in the interest of a level playing field.