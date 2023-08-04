Search for man on Bald Eagle Lake resumes for third day

Crews are out on a lake in White Bear Township for a third day Friday as the search continues for a missing man.

Deputies first responded to Bald Eagle Lake at around 8 p.m. Wednesday after a man, identified as 62-year-old Mark Edward Lowell, reportedly went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The Ramsey County Water Patrol and other agencies searched for Lowell until around 1 a.m. Thursday before taking a break until 10 a.m. Thursday. However, searches have been unsuccessful thus far and crews were back out again Friday morning.