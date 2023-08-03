Water search underway on Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township

Several crews are searching for a man who went missing in the water Wednesday evening on Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township.

Deputies first responded to the lake around 8 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had gone underwater but did not reemerge, according to Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steve Linders.

The Ramsey County Water Patrol has boats on the water, and several other agencies responded to assist with the effort, according to a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene.

