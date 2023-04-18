Search for Kingsbury continues, police again ask residents to check properties

Authorities provided another update on the search for missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury on Monday but didn’t include much new information.

Winona Police say teams continue to do daily targeted searches for Kingsbury, who has been missing since March 31.

Complete Madeline Kingsbury Coverage

Those searches in the last week have included operations on foot, by air and in water, police say.

“We are using all available resources in the search, including sonar, submersibles, and dog teams,” police said in their update.

The department added that it appreciates those who have volunteered to help and continues to get dozens of tips each day. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s kids, family members release statements; police provide update

Additionally, police again requested all property owners in Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties walk their land and check any outbuildings on the property, even if that has already been done. Police say the changing weather conditions may reveal new signs that were missed before.

Law enforcement officials haven’t named any suspect or person of interest.