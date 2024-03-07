Scott County woman charged with murder of live-in boyfriend

Three days after a man was found dead inside a Scott County home, the woman he was living with has been charged with murder.

Jennifer Lynn Lieber, 45, is charged with second-degree murder after her live-in boyfriend, identified as 45-year-old David Nanovic, was found dead in their home on Monday night.

Charging documents state that Lieber and her husband are separated but he called police at around 10:23 p.m. Monday saying Lieber was acting weird and making threatening statements. Deputies went to conduct a welfare check at her home and found Lieber and a friend at the front of the house.

According to the criminal complaint, Lieber said she “really f***** up” and then went inside, and her friend said Nanovic, whom Lieber was in a relationship with, was covered in blood. Deputies went inside, found him at the bottom of stairs next to a gun and confirmed he was dead.

Deputies also found Nanovic’s 10-year-old son in a pool house and brought him to safety.

The son told deputies that he and his father lived with Lieber but said she was verbally and physically abusive toward Nanovic, calling it like “living in hell,” the complaint states. He added that Lieber had been drinking and got very upset when they were all watching TV that night, then got a gun, pointed it at them and threatened to kill them.

Eventually, the boy said he and his father retreated to the pool house but some of Lieber’s kids later came to the pool house and said their mother was acting crazy. They left, but a short time later called the boy and Nanovic and asked them to check on their dogs. The boy said that when he and his father went to the house, Lieber told them to stay away and fired a gunshot so they went back to the pool house.

A short time later, Nanovic tried again to go inside with his hands raised and he never came back, court documents state.

Lieber’s friend added that Lieber called her in a panic, asking her to come over and saying there was blood everywhere. The friend said she told Lieber to call 911 but Lieber said not to and they’d call the police when she got there.

Lieber later claimed that Nanovic had the gun and came at her so she kicked at it and the gun fired, hitting him in the head.

She’s facing up to 40 years in prison and is being held on a $2 million conditional bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for next week.