Scott County man found dead, woman arrested for murder

A death investigation is underway in Scott County after a Credit River man was found dead during a welfare check.

Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Century Lane in Credit River just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene, Scott County authorities say.

An investigation led to the arrest of 45-year-old Jennifer Lynn Lieber, also of Credit River, who was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “This investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time. Questions about this incident will likely be addressed in the County Attorney’s charging documents, if and when they are filed.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. No word on what led up to his death.

Formal charges are still pending.