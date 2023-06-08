Schulze Lake, beach to reopen Friday

A week after Eagan’s Schulze Lake closed due to beachgoers reporting illnesses after swimming in the water, Dakota County officials say the water and beach area at Lebanon Hills Regional Park will reopen Friday, June 9.

According to Dakota County officials, the opening comes after the park department received information from the Minnesota Department of Health.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the closure happened after lake users became sick and had symptoms consistent with norovirus infection.

If you’ve vomited or had diarrhea during the last 72 hours, you’re asked to stay out of the water.

In addition to the beach reopening, the canoe, kayak and paddleboard rental area will also reopen.