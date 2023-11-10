Sartell looking for volunteers to set up holiday light display

Organizers for Country Lights Festival in Sartell are looking for volunteers to help set up their light display on Friday.

It comes after they told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS just last week that someone cut nearly all of the holiday light strings being used for the festival, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

In response, some people have donated money and Christmas lights to make sure the festival will start on time, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

If you’re interested in helping with the set up, you can volunteer to do so by CLICKING HERE.

Sartell Police are asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible for the crime. If you have any information, give them a call at 320-251-8186.